Roswitha "Rose" Fischer, 79,of Idaho Falls passed away August 24, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
She was born April 9, 1941, in Eschvege, Germany, to Johann Julius Seeger and Hedwig Hanna Seidamann Seeger. Rose grew up in Eschvege, Germany.
Rose married William Fischer and he became a step-father to her two children, Gary and Anita. Rose and Bill made their home in Idaho Falls.
She loved to sew and knit and would gather weekly with friends to sew.
Rose is survived by her son, Gary Morris of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Anita Morris of Lincoln, Nebraska; sister, Ingeborg Burton of North Carolina; and two granddaughters, Gabrielle Morris and Brooke Morris; and her dear friend, Susie Fisch.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; and sister, Ingrid McDaniel.
Memorial services will be held at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church at a later date.
