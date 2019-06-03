Services HAWKER FUNERAL HOME 132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE Blackfoot , ID 83221-3277 (208) 785-1320 For more information about Rowena Cook Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Groveland 2nd LDS Ward Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM HAWKER FUNERAL HOME 132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE Blackfoot , ID 83221-3277 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Groveland 2nd LDS Ward. Resources More Obituaries for Rowena Cook Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rowena Cook

1931 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Rowena May Cook, 87, of Blackfoot passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, surrounded by loved ones at her home. Rowena was born August 16, 1931, in Bennington, Idaho to Lloyd LeGrand Burdick and Veda May Smith Burdick.



Rowena grew up in Bennington, Idaho where her parents managed the post office, local store and a small motel. She graduated from Montpelier High School. She has lived in Peagram, Wyoming; Blackfoot and Groveland, Idaho.



On October 16, 1951, she married Edward "Ted" Charles Cook in the Logan LDS Temple. They were married for 68 years and had four children. Rowena and Ted were devoted to each other, their family and service in the LDS Church. Rowena considered Ted as her best friend.



Rowena worked for Sun Spiced as an administrative assistantfor 31 years. She enjoyed her work and developed close relationships with many of her co-workers. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the Relief Society, Primary and Young Women organizations. She also participated in the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.



Rowena loved to sew and was an excellent cook. She enjoyed singing and participated for many years in the church choir. She loved watching the Utah Jazz play and she knew every player. She knew when every game was scheduled and would call Cable One if she couldn't get the game on her channel list. Her enthusiasm for the Jazz was only surpassed by her excitement at watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren participate in sports and other activities in which they excelled. She loved music and watching westerns. She cherished her time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Rowena is survived by her children:Bonnie Lee (Dallas) Anderson of Blackfoot; Lou Ann (Neil) Gilchrist of Kirksville, MO; Dwight (Neil) Cook of Long Beach, CA; and Laurie (Dale) Browning of Wasilla, AK. She is also survived by her brother Martin Dennis (Gay) Burdick of Montpelier as well as 13 grandchildren, 50 great grandchildren and one more on the way.



She was preceded in death by her husband Ted Cook; her parents, Lloyd and Veda Burdick; her brothers; LeGrand Burdick, Roger Burdick, Eugene Burdick, and sister-in-law Margaret Burdick.Also preceding her in death are Eldon and Florence Cook, parents-in-law; Shirl E. Cook, brother-in-law; and Zelda Evans, sister-in-law.



A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday June 7, 2019, at the Groveland 2nd LDS Ward. Family will meet with friends and relatives from 7:00-9:00 p.m. Thursday June 6, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home and one hour prior to the services at the Groveland LDS Church.Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.hawkerfuneralhome.com Published in Post Register on June 3, 2019