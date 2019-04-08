Resources More Obituaries for Roxana Hammon Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Roxana Hammon

1947 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Roxana Joyce Hammon, age 71, of Menan, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.



Roxana was born November 26, 1947 in Loma Linda, California a daughter to Joe Everete and Norma Hobbs Hubbs. She was raised in Colton, California graduating from Colton High School. She furthered her education at San Bernardino Community College and earned an associate's degree in Business.



She married Wilford Deloy Hammon March 26, 1971 in The Idaho Falls Temple. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the Canada Saskatchewan Mission where she met her husband Deloy, she also served in the Primary, with the scouts, chorister and music.



She worked for Fresh Pak, Midway Elementary in Title One, Rigby High School as a secretary and in the counselors Office.



She enjoyed sewing, gardening, singing, camping, the outdoors, her grandchildren, family and scouting.



She is survived by her daughters; Colette Hammon of Menan, Tiffany (Eric) Larson of Rigby, sons: Kevin (Jen) Hammon of Rigby and Tim (Katilyn) Hammon of Annis, two sisters: Jackie (John) Fleming of Frazier Park, California and Anita Hubbs of Mountain Home, Idaho, a brother Joe (Sherri) Hubbs of Prescott, Arizona, 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Deloy, and 2 sons, Douglas and Mitchell.



Funeral services will be held Saturday April 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Menan 2nd Ward Chapel 3547 East Menan Lorenzo Highway, Menan, Idaho 83434. The family will visit with friends at the Menan 2nd Ward Chapel, Friday April 12, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery under the direction of Eckersell Memorial Chapel, Rigby, Idaho 83442. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com