Roxy La Rae (Klindt) Bonnell, Born April 2, 1946 to Ralph and Luella Klindt in Breckinridge Minn. Roxy was confirmed a member of the Lutheran Faith, 1960 St. John's in Idaho Falls. She married John E. Bonnell Nov. 10 1967. From this union, 2 sons, John E. Bonnell, and Richard C. Bonnell.



She was employed with the R.T. French's Co., Pillsbury Co., Basic American Foods, and School Dist. 91. She was involved with St. John's Lutheran Church and Boy Scouts of America. She enjoyed being with her family and friends along with her grandchildren. She enjoyed attending school activities for her grandchildren. She loved and was loved by her friends and family.



Roxy is proceeded in death by her husband, John, 1972 and sister, Norine, 1975. Survivors include one Sister, Linda J. Klindt (Sauer) Bob. Brother-in law, Frank Bonnell, Grandview, WA. Two sons, John B. and Richard B. She has Four grandchildren: John, Kristi: Tyler and Nathan. Richard, Julie: Kyleigh A. and Shawnee.



Services will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church on 7th St., Idaho Falls at 10 am, Sat. June 1, 2019. Pastor Paul Johnson will be conducting the funeral service. A light luncheon will follow the service at St. John's.