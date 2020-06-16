Roy Allen Gutierrez
1965 - 2020
Roy left us on June 14, 2020 to be the biggest, baddest biker with two wings - "our guardian angel."

Roy was born December 11, 1965 to Fred Gutierrez and Rosemarie Elizabeth Gomez Gutierrez in San Bernardino, California.

Roy grew up in Blackfoot and attended schools there, and graduated from the School of Hard Knocks.

Though Roy didn't have children of his own, he took great pride in helping to raise his nephew John Hill into the incredible strong man that he is today. He also had a large role in raising Christina, Michael, Blake and Asia, whom he loved very much. He had two dogs that he considered his kids, Rocco and Gypsy.

Roy drove truck for Sanchez Trucking. He also drove cement truck, then dispatched for Knife River Construction.

Roy loved motorcycles. He rebuilt, repaired and restored many motorcycles and cars. He liked to travel in an 18 wheeler or on his motorcycle. He loved spending time with his family and friends.

Roy had the biggest and kindest heart and cared for others. He leaves behind his parents, Fred and Rosie Gutierrez; his ex-wives Barbara and Shelley; siblings, Alfred of Blackfoot, Daniel of Idaho Falls, Michelle Hill of Pocatello, Christina (Jim) of McCammon and Marie (Roger) of Blackfoot; numerous grandchildren and many nieces and nephews he was very proud of.

He was preceded in death by his sister Cathy.

A celebration of Roy's life will be held from 6:00- 8:00 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. Following the celebration of life, please join us for a final motorcycle ride in Roy's honor.

Please share memories of Roy and condolences to his family at hawkerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Post Register from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 16, 2020
Roy was a great guy he cared so much about others and he always made me laugh, I will miss him.
Cora Snyder
Friend
June 16, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Sirrinda Seratt
Friend
June 16, 2020
I am sorry to hear about the loss of Roy we are all sad he was a great man love April and Tamara Earl

April & Tamara Earl
Family
June 16, 2020
We were friends for 45 years see you on the other side
James Monserrat
Friend
June 16, 2020
I love you. Ill be looking at the moon often and thanking myself for what our memories and for the good things in life, just like you showed me.
Sabra Cottrell
Grandchild
June 16, 2020
You meant the world to me not only as my dad but as my friend also. Thank you for everything you have taught me and for all the laughs you gave me. As we said the other day no matter what we will always love each other. Rest in Peace dad I know you will always be with me..
Christina Fernau
Daughter
June 16, 2020
I love u my brother be at peace u and Bill can ride your Harleys together with your angel wings open wide.
Chris Kaufman
Sister
June 16, 2020
Rest in Peace my dear friend. I will never forget you... Xoxo
Becky Thorpe
Friend
June 16, 2020
RIP my dear friend. Thank you for being in my wedding and making me laugh. You will be missed. Your friends Richard and Audrey Nicholls.
Audrey Nicholls
Friend
June 16, 2020
