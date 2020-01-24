|
Roy Clyde Clevenger, 67 of Ammon, Idaho passed away Wednesday, January 23, 2020 at his home.
Roy was born July 15, 1952 in Loveington, New Mexico to M C Clevenger and Mildred Rogers Clevenger. He was raised and attended schools in Grants and Demming New Mexico as well as Arkansas. He served honorably in the US Navy as an Air Plane Mechanic. On August 3, 2006 he married Toni Maire Casper in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
He enjoyed camping and playing video games.
A memorial service will be held later this summer in New Mexico.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register on Jan. 24, 2020