Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eckersell Funeral Home
101 West Main St.
Rigby, ID 83442
208-745-6604
For more information about
Roy Clevenger
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Clevenger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Clevenger


1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Roy Clevenger Obituary
Roy Clyde Clevenger, 67 of Ammon, Idaho passed away Wednesday, January 23, 2020 at his home.

Roy was born July 15, 1952 in Loveington, New Mexico to M C Clevenger and Mildred Rogers Clevenger. He was raised and attended schools in Grants and Demming New Mexico as well as Arkansas. He served honorably in the US Navy as an Air Plane Mechanic. On August 3, 2006 he married Toni Maire Casper in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

He enjoyed camping and playing video games.

A memorial service will be held later this summer in New Mexico.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -