Roy DeFilippis, 75, of Idaho Falls, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019, at his home.
Roy was born on June 15, 1944, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Nick L. and LaVeda A. Fox DeFilippis. Roy was only 2 pounds when he was born. After he was born he had to stay in an incubator for some time. When he was strong enough to come home from the hospital his mom, LaVeda received a postcard in the mail, since they didn't have a phone, telling her that her son was ready to come home.
He attended schools in Idaho Falls and spent his spare time at the PAL Club, where he learned how to box and at Highland Park, shagging balls.
When he was 17 years old he joined the US Navy. He was stationed in San Diego and after boot camp, he returned home to marry Joyce Holverson. Together they had two children: Kelli and Brian.
While in the Navy he worked in the Administration Office and was on the Navy boxing team. Roy was the Navy Champion from 1964 to 1967. One of the highlights in his boxing career was competing in the Olympic Trials where he took second. As an amateur boxing for the Navy, Roy's record was 127 wins and 8 loses. After his 6 year service in the Navy, Roy became a professional boxer and went on to become # 8 in the nation in his weight division. In 1969, he was forced to retire because of injuries to his hands.
In 1971, Roy and Joyce moved back home to Idaho Falls. Roy worked for the City of Idaho Falls Street Department and Burggraf Construction as a crusher operator. Because of back injuries while working for Burggraf Construction Roy was forced to retire.
Roy and Joyce were divorced in 1986.
On March 13, 1990, Roy married Diane Woolery in Idaho Falls.
After his retirement, he was able to have the time to enjoy his love of hunting, fishing, playing golf, and more time to pester Diane. Roy was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a member of the Eagles Lodge for 29 years.
Diane passed away on October 16, 2018. Roy was lost without his love, Diane.
Before his passing, Roy was able to make trips to visit his daughter, Kelli and her family in Montana and his son, Brian and his family in Caldwell.
Roy became ill while fishing at his favorite spot in Island Park. He was rushed home and hospitalized. After a few months of struggling with his health, he left this earth to be with his love, Diane, once again.
He is survived by his daughter, Kelli (Mark) Sansaver of Wolf Point, MT; his son, Brian (Karla) DeFilippis of Caldwell, ID; his step-son, Chuck Clark of Idaho Falls; his sister, Dootzie Peterson; and his brother, Tony (Glenda) DeFilippis both of Idaho Falls; his half-sister, June (Chris) Weise of Idaho Falls; 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Diane; his parents; his brother, Elvin; and two stepsons: Rick Clark and Kenneth "Pee Wee" Clark.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends one hour prior to services. Burial will be at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Published in Post Register on Oct. 1, 2019