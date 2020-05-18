Roy Glen Monk, 80, of Rigby, Idaho passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 in Rigby. He was born February 5, 1940 in Provo, Utah, the son of Willis E Monk and Elizabeth Jayne Winchester Monk.
R.G. attended schools in Rigby, Idaho and graduated from Rigby High School. He served in the United States Army National Guard during the Berlin Crisis, stationed in Tacoma, Washington.
R.G. married LaRee Gail Hope on November 14, 1960 in Utah. LaRee preceded him in death. On December 14, 1990 R.G. married Linda Marsha Mitchell in Rigby, Idaho.
R.G. worked as a Meat Cutter and had worked in Rigby at the IGA Food Store, later working at the AG Market in Ashton, Idaho. He worked for the Idaho State Transportation Department in Rigby, Idaho for 20 years until his retirement. He had lived in Rigby, Idaho, Salt Lake City, Utah and Tacoma, Washington. While in Rigby he was a member of the Jefferson Sherriff's Posse. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and playing cards. He was a wonderful toy maker. He also made canes and fireplaces.
R.G. is survived by his wife, Linda Marsha Monk of Rigby, Idaho. Daughter and step-daughter's; Anita Gay Nelson, Barbara Lind, Becky Tracy, Bonnie Cantu, and Bridget Rasmussen. Son's and step-son; Troy Glen Monk, Kelly Wayne Monk, Jeff James Monk and Barry W. Rasmussen. A sister, Mariam McConville and brother, Max G McConville. Nine-teen grandchildren and twenty-one great grandchildren.
R.G. was preceded in death by his 1st wife, LaRee Gayle Andersen. Parents, Willis E and Elizabeth Jayne McConville and his Step-father George C. (Bud) McConville.
Published in Post Register on May 18, 2020.