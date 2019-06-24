Services Baxter Funeral Home - Ashton 717 Main Street P.O. Box 706 Ashton , ID 83420 (208) 652-3226 Visitation 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM Baxter Funeral Home - Ashton 717 Main Street P.O. Box 706 Ashton , ID 83420 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Ashton Pineview Cemetery Resources More Obituaries for Roy Montgomery Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Roy Montgomery

1943 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Roy L. Montgomery, 76, of Rigby, passed away on June 21, 2019, in Rexburg, Idaho, surrounded by his family. He was born May 18, 1943, in Claunch, New Mexico to Tracy and Rita Mae (Petross) Montgomery. He lived in Claunch until he was ten years old then the family moved to Roswell, New Mexico where he grew up.



Roy joined the US Navy in 1961, when he was 18 and retired from the Navy in 1981. He had a great love and respect for the Navy, and he reflected back on it many times. His family all loved to hear his stories of his military service.



He married Nancy Kendall in 1965. They had two boys, Eric and Bret. They were later divorced.



In 1976, while still in the Navy, Roy started working for Paul Robinson of Chicago, Illinois. He would later work for Paul when he wasn't busy with his Naval duties. He did that for a number of years and when he retired, he went to Ottawa, Canada with Paul and his family and served as security guard to the Ambassador of Canada. He did this from 1981 thru 1985. He then worked at Robinson International Inc. in Chicago until 1987.



During this time, for several years, they would come to Idaho on vacations, so when Roy left Chicago he came to Idaho to work at Trude Ranch in Island Park. He loved Idaho. He loved being a cowboy and being with the cowboys. During this time he developed many wonderful, long and lasting friendships.



On July 5, 1991, he married Glenda Hansen and together they raised five wonderful children. They were later sealed in the Rexburg Temple for time and all eternity.



Roy's family treasures every memory with Roy. He is a loving, kind and gentle hero in all our lives.



We love him and he will be sorely missed.



He is survived by his wife, Glenda Montgomery; four sons, Bret Montgomery, Shannon (Jill) Hansen, Korby (Andy) Hansen, and Reagan (Kelli) Hansen; two daughters, Shellie (Sky) Steed and Kristy (Curtis) Parkinson; two sisters, Wadene Masters and Helen Ridgill; 18 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Eric; and an older brother Clayton.



Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, at the Ashton Pineview Cemetery. The family will receive friends and family Wednesday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Baxter Funeral Home, 717 Main Street, in Ashton. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion and US Navy Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com. Published in Post Register on June 24, 2019