1923 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Roy Edward Simonds, 95, of Idaho Falls, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at his home at Fairwinds-Sandcreek Assisted Living.



Roy was born August 7,1923, in Neosho, MO, to Almond (Legs) and Hannah (Knute) Simonds. Although dad was an only child, he had a cousin, Colleen Hauge of Spearfish SD, whom he always considered his little sister. He grew up and attended schools in South Dakota, graduating from Buffalo High School at the age of 16. As a young boy, dad developed a love for playing and watching baseball. He played on the varsity team in college, coached his sons Little League teams and enjoyed nights at the ballpark watching the Chukars play.



In June 1943, he and his best friend enlisted in the Navy and joined the Seabees. Dad attended the University of Virginia (his favorite colors were orange and blue) through the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corp and received an Engineering Degree and Commission. His idea of a glamorous Navy career did not materialize and he was released to inactive duty in the Ready Reserve in the fall of 1946. He remained in the Naval Reserve for 30 years as a Lt. Commander and was never formally discharged.



In November 1946, while attending his best friend's wedding, dad met a pretty blonde with a beautiful smile, Betty Lee Price, and decided to marry her after their first date. They married on June 8,1947 and were loving and devoted partners for over 69 years. Together they raised five children, Jack Simonds (Cheryl), Jim Simonds (Arantza), Jill Lines (Bruce), Mike Simonds (TBD) and Lisa Kissell (Jeff).



Dad's civil career began in South Dakota working for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation from 1947 until 1956. The family then moved to Massena, NY while he worked on the St. Lawrence Seaway Project from 1956 until 1960. Our family watched as the locks were officially opened in June of 1959. In December of 1960 dad accepted a job for the Atomic Energy Commission, later the DOE, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where he was Director of the Contracts Management Division. Dad was instrumental in founding a local chapter of the National Contract Management Association in 1977 and served as its first president. He retired from government employment after 30 years in 1979 and began his own consulting firm, Contracts Management Inc. He continued consulting to some degree until 2000.



After mom retired in 1987, they enjoyed traveling with family and friends to many different places on six continents. Dad almost enjoyed planning the trips as much as actually going on them. He built his dream vacation home in Star Valley, WY, where he loved spending time with his eleven grandchildren, Nathan Lines (Laurel), Brandy Simonds, Jason Simonds (Erica), Jeff Simonds (Marie), Michelle Simonds, Krista Robb (Tyler), Kasie Ellenburg (Scott), Andi Bingham (Bryant), Rob Simonds (Tori), Kamber Kissell, and Colton Kissell. They all have special memories of golfing, swimming, horseback riding, or just puttering with Grandpa Roy at his cabin.



Dad also enjoyed building and remodeling homes, playing bridge, square dancing, reading, playing poker with his FW friends, watching CNN, and attending Trinity United Methodist Church. His favorite activity was to spend a beautiful day on almost any golf course with his sons and grandsons. Dad felt that his greatest accomplishment was supporting his children and grandchildren with their educational goals and then proudly attending their graduations.



Dad's parents and wife preceded his death. He is survived and he will be greatly missed by his five children; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren, Peyton, Jackson, Macey, Kyler, Keegan, Carter, Hannah, Quincy, Payton, Emmett, Wesley, Lynlee, Packer, and Remi.



Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 237 Water Avenue. Graveside services and Military Honors will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery immediately after. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service in the church parlor.



Our family would like to thank the entire staff and his friends at Fairwinds. We appreciate all that everyone did to give dad an enjoyable and fulfilling life while he called Fairwinds his home. We would also like to thank the Fairwinds and OneSource aides and nurses for their loving and patient care. A special thank you to his granddaughter nurse, Michelle, who lovingly cared for her Grandpa during his final days.



Since both our parents valued education so much, we have established the Betty and Roy Simonds Endowment through the Idaho State University Foundation for contributions in their memory in lieu of flowers.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Published in Post Register on Mar. 15, 2019