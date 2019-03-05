Resources More Obituaries for Roy Southwick Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Roy Southwick

1922 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Roy L. Southwick, 97 years of age, passed away in good health, at his home, surrounded by his family on March 5, 2019.



Dad was born January 11, 1922, in Ammon, Idaho, to Alfred Leroy Southwick and Pamelia Losser Southwick. He was raised on a farm, which is presently known as the Southwick addition, in Hillview. His family moved to the village of Ammon where Dad attended Ammon Grade School and he graduated from Ammon High School. He went to the University of Idaho for two years. In 1942, during World War II, Dad was called on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. However, many of his peers were called in the Military due to the war efforts. Dad felt he could do the most good by serving his God and country by joining the Army Air Force for the next four years.



Dad married his high school sweetheart, Doris Jennings. After the war, they returned to Ammon, Idaho, where they built their home and raised five children. He was an active member of the community and was always involved in his church and civic duties. We can truly say Dad was an excellent example of how to live a long life to its fullest and be happy.



Dad worked in broadcasting for KID AM/FM and television for 40 years. He was instrumental in the introduction of television. He was the first weather man on the air in Eastern Idaho in the early 1950's. Twenty years later, Dad moved back into radio as manager, putting the FM stereo station on the air. He often said, "I never have had a day that I wished I didn't have to go to work."



Dad never lost his appreciation for good music and performed at many occasions singing with his beautiful tenor voice. When Dad turned 70 years of age, he began his talent of painting. He could create anything. He has left us with over 450 beautiful paintings.



Dad has honored his parent's names throughout his life in such a way that when he goes to his Lord, I am sure he will say, "Well done, My good and faithful servant." A salute to one of our last living veterans of the 1900's and World War II. Nearly a Century of faithful service to mankind.



Mom died in 2003, after 61 years of marriage. Dad remarried Mable Judd from Burley, Idaho, in St. George, Utah. They were able to spend the next 15 years enjoying their healthy, golden years together. Thank you, Mable.



Roy is survived by his wife, Mable Judd Southwick of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Sandra Marie (Arvon) Arave of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Wayne Roy (Marlene) Southwick of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Gary Kim (Ho Ha) Southwick of Idaho Falls, ID; 11 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris; daughter, Debra Hill; son, David Southwick; brother, Glen Southwick; and sisters, Melba Fields and Gail Clegg.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery where Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Protect your loved ones from worry. Begin now to set up a reliable advance funeral plan. Learn More Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.