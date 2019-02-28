Resources More Obituaries for Ruby McGowan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ruby McGowan

1930 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Ruby Helen McGowan was born July 9, 1930 to James Morrison and Alta Marie Cuddy in Mohler, Idaho. She passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019 with her daughter by her side at Overland Court Assisted Living in Boise, Idaho. Her mother and father worked their farm near Kamiah, and her father also logged for a living. When she was just nine years old her mother passed away due to complications from surgery. She lived with both her brother and sister at this time because her father was away logging. Her father passed away with cancer, when she was only fifteen. After her father passed away, she lived with her sister until she graduated from Aberdeen High School.



After graduation, she attended Lewis and Clark State College. While on Christmas break visiting her sister in Clayton, Idaho, she met Verne Angus McGowan at a dance in Ellis, ID on New Years Eve. They started dating that spring and were married in Lewiston, Idaho on June 4, 1949. They spent their first summer living in a tent in Stanley while Gus worked for the Forest Service and mom worked for the Brewers.



In the fall, dad enrolled in dental school and our mother worked at the Portland Stock Exchange the next four years. Their first son, William Angus, was born in Portland, Oregon. After finishing dental school in Portland, the family moved to Challis, Idaho so dad could practice dentistry in his beloved hometown of Challis.



Mom stayed home at this time and her family grew bigger. Thomas Verne, James Arthur, and Augusta Mae were all welcomed additions. It was also during this time she became very active in the community. Along with Ed Cresto, they became trained and taught Red Cross Swimming Lessons to the local youth. Mom was the dental office manager for many years. Mom was a member of The American Legion Auxiliary, Eastern Star, and Daughters of the Nile.



Mom enjoyed water and snow skiing, golf, plus traveling with friends. Mom also loved to play bridge and pinochle. She was blessed to play cards with the same wonderful ladies for years. Mom and dad also loved to play couples bridge.



She leaves behind her sons: William Angus (Cindy), Thomas Verne (Becky), James Arthur (Marla), and her daughter Augusta (Harold); grandchildren: Carrie McGowan, Emily McGowan, Brandon McGowan, Calvin McGowan, Bryan McGowan, Ashley Lavigne, Nichole Pickett, Erin Whitworth, Derek McGowan, Mariah Callistine, and Alfredo Callistine, and 16 greatgrandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her husband Dr.V.A. McGowan, son Bruce, parents James and Alta Cuddy, sister and brother in-law Bryan and Stella Morrison, brother and sister in-law Albert and Eva Cuddy, and the following in-laws: Piero and Mabel Piva and Alvin and Janice McCoy. A celebration of life will be held 11:00 A.M March 9, 2019 at the Challis Event Center.



In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the organizations of your choice. Published in Post Register on Feb. 28, 2019