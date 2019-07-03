Services Eckersell Funeral Home 101 West Main St. Rigby , ID 83442 208-745-6604 For more information about Ruby Mitchell Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:45 AM Hamer, Idaho 1st Ward 2454 E 2100 N Hamer , ID View Map Service 12:00 PM Hamer, Idaho 1st Ward 2454 E 2100 N Hamer , ID View Map Resources More Obituaries for Ruby Mitchell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ruby Mitchell

(Althea) Ruby Lott Mitchell (91) peacefully passed away on June 25, 2019 at her daughter's home in Hansen, Idaho.



Ruby was born on March 4, 1928 in Blackfoot, Idaho to David Alonso Lott and Agnes Ruby Anderson. They lived in Terreton, Idaho where she completed her high school education. On October 6, 1946 Ruby married Thomas Clarence Mitchell (T.C.) at the Lott's home in Mud Lake where they remained living and raising their family. From the time she was a small child, Ruby knew she wanted to have at least a dozen kids and was sad to think she only had 15. Her children brought her joy and she anxiously awaited the birth of each new grandchild, great-grandchild and even great, great-grandchild. Ruby was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a strong testimony of the gospel. She enjoyed visiting teaching, serving in the nursery and working in the library. She loved being self-sufficient with her animals and incredibly large garden. When Ruby experienced a stroke in 2017, she was no longer able to live on her own. Soon after, she began living with her granddaughter and grandson, Chasity and Mike Crandall in Hamer, Idaho where she felt like a queen. During the remaining portion of her life she enjoyed staying with various family members, attending school sporting events, dance competitions and even went on a Cruise to Mexico. She had the gift of adapting and making the most of every situation. She had a positive, humorous attitude and set a wonderful example to her family and everyone she met. She will be missed by all. Survived by: Daughters; Heather (Jerry) Messerli (Terreton, ID), Janie Miller (American Falls, ID), Jeanie (Jim) Dixon (Idaho Falls, ID), Jenny Hansen (Mud Lake, ID), Melody (Georg) Fliege (Bejing, China), Susan (Bert) Jurak (Hansen, ID), Ruby (Mark) Taylor (Iona, ID), Althea (Ted) Thayer (Rushville, NE). Sons; Ned (Linda) Casa Grande, AZ, Rex (Diane) Caldwell, TX, Ross (Marilee) Cache Valley, UT, Dan (Cindy) Monteview, ID, Tom (Debbie) Case Grande, AZ. Grandchildren; 60 Grandchildren, 140 great-grandchildren, and 37 great-great-grandchildren. Sister; Helen Lowder and Brothers; Ralph (Gayle) Lott, Eldon Lott, Ben Lott, and Arlo (Kathi) Lott



Preceded in death by her husband, 2 sons, 1 son-in-law, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, her parents and 6 brothers. Services will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019, 12:00 noon at the Hamer, Idaho 1st Ward, 2454 E 2100 N Hamer, Idaho. Visitation with family will be held prior to the service from 10:00 am to 11:45 am. Interment services will follow at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery 4600 S Yellowstone Hwy, Idaho Falls, Idaho. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby, Idaho. Published in Post Register on July 3, 2019