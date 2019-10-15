|
Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Rula Corine Hinckley Hendricks, age 86, died peacefully with her family gathered around her, Monday, October 14, 2019.
She was born March 20, 1933, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Perry Vivian and Rula Belle Stevens Hinckley. She married her sweetheart, Blane Elmer Hendricks, on July 25, 1951, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple, and together they raised six daughters and one son. Her love of the gospel and her family were the most important things in her life. She was a skilled homemaker, gardener, seamstress, quilter, and cook. She will be remembered in the hearts of many as a woman of faith, integrity and someone who continually expressed gratitude for all the blessings in her life.
Corine was dedicated to her Heavenly Father and lovingly served in each of her church callings. She and Blane served a mission together in the West Virginia Charleston Mission in 1994. She served in the Rexburg Idaho Temple. Corine's entire life was centered on and surrounded by family. This IS her legacy!
She is survived by her children, Vickie (Wylie) Powell of Rexburg, Gayle (David) Simister of Draper, Tammy (Kenneth) Bruun of Orem, Lisa (Martin) Garn of Springville, Shawna (Kendell) Maynes of Salt Lake, and Wendy (Thomas) Clymore of St. George, and daughter-in-law, Priscilla (Scott, deceased) Hendricks of Rexburg. She has 30 grandchildren and 61 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers Keith (GayNell) Hinckley and Kent (Bonnie) Hinckley and a sister Karen (Ernie, deceased) Reno, a sister-in-law, Sharon (Donald, deceased) Hinckley, and a brother-in-law, Kenny (Nadene,deceased) Bischoff.
Corine was joyfully reunited with her husband Blane, son Scott, parents, two brothers, one sister and one grandson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October. 18, 2019, at the Hibbard LDS Chapel, 2001 N. 3000 West. A viewing will be held Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 N. First East in Rexburg, and Friday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services.Burial will be in the Rexburg Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the kind and caring caregivers and staff at The Homestead Assisted Living in Rexburg. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com
Published in Post Register on Oct. 15, 2019