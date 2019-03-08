Resources More Obituaries for Russell Brown Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Russell Brown

1934 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Russell A. Brown, 84, passed away in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on March 1, 2019, from a heart attack. Russ was born on August 30, 1934, in Morristown, New Jersey. His parents were Russell A. and Margaret (Murray) Brown.



He grew up in New Jersey, earning his BS and MS degrees in Chemical Engineering from Newark College of Engineering. His college years were interrupted by his service in the US Army during the Korean War.



He began employment with Allied Chemical while still in high school and continued with Allied during his college years. In 1963, he married Michele A. Landrieu. Together they had three children: Roger, Cammy and David. In 1967, they moved to Idaho Falls, where Russ worked his entire career at the Idaho National Laboratory. He and Michele later divorced.



Russ cherished Idaho's beautiful outdoors. His hobbies included downhill skiing, backpacking, tennis, golf, soccer, and biking. His true passion was helicopter skiing in Canada, where he logged more than two million vertical feet. He was a dedicated soccer coach for each of his children and influenced many other young people in the process.



In an effort to help preserve the many special areas in Idaho, Russ became involved in numerous environmental causes. He and others founded the Greater Sawtooth Preservation Council which successfully helped influence the creation of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area (SNRA). As a friend wrote recently, "He was not only a dear friend, but a real champion of saving wild and beautiful places and deeply caring about what was happening to the earth. We could not have saved the White Clouds, Sawtooth Mountains and Hells Canyon without his intense work. He has been an inspiration to many of us and I was always energized by his presence and wisdom and knowledge. A great loss."



His family, peers and friends will remember him for many things: his quick and dry wit; his steadfast love of the outdoors; and his persistent attention to detail and desire to educate others about the effects of climate change.



Russ was preceded in death by his parents Russell and Margaret Brown and his sister Karlene Cooley. He is survived by his sister Judy (Watts) Miller, niece Gail (Jim) Radley, and nephew David Cooley. He is survived by his sons Roger (Hilary) Brown and David Brown, and daughter Cammy (Randy) Cegnar and grandson Parker Cegnar.



According to his wishes, Russ was cremated. A celebration of his life will be held at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls on May 11, 2019, from 2 to 5 pm for his family and friends. Published in Post Register on Mar. 8, 2019