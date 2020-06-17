Ruth was born June 1, 1934, in Portland Oregon. She was the oldest of Thomas and Irene (Hill) Martin's three children. Ruth recalled fond childhood memories of Portland, like listening to the rain on her umbrella, spending time with her mother's family, and occasional getaways to the dime store for ice cream and candy courtesy of her uncle JJ. The Martin family settled in Boise, Idaho, where Ruth, her brother Frank ("Duffy") and sister Helen ("Jodi") spent their formative years. As a teen, Ruth worked as a live-in nanny for a neighborhood family, where she developed a passion for children and education. On June 10, 1956, Ruth married Lawrence ("Larry") Ball in Boise, Idaho. Later that summer, Ruth and Larry moved to Boulder, Colorado. Ruth worked as a secretary at the Colorado University Law School, while Larry earned his engineering degree. After graduation, Ruth and Larry lived in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Alexandria, Virginia, and Bartlesville, Oklahoma before settling in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Upon their return to Idaho, Ruth attended Idaho State University and received a Bachelor's Degree in Education. On December 23, 1969, Ruth and Larry had their only son Christopher Ball. Ruth stayed at home with Christopher until he was ready for pre-school, at which time she opened her own business, Blue Goose Nursery School. Ruth's focus on early childhood education and love of children led Blue Goose to years of success. Ultimately, Ruth decided full time education was her passion, so she gave up her business and accepted a position with the Idaho Falls School District. Ruth taught students from kindergarten through seventh grade, but her favorite was first grade. Ruth spent most of her career as a first-grade teacher at Dora Erickson Elementary School teaching underserved children how to read and be prepared for academic and life success. In the mid-80's, Ruth and Christopher spent several summers in Boise where she earned a Master's Degree in Early Education from Boise State University. In 1980 Ruth and Larry divorced, and she never remarried. In the following years, Ruth refocused on her son, faith, and career. Ruth was an active member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Idaho Falls, Idaho and St. Michaels Cathedral in Boise, Idaho. In 1993, Ruth gained the daughter she always wanted when Christopher married Christine Starr. Ruth was a touchstone for Christopher and Christine, always listening and talking them through life's challenges and successes. Ruth was overjoyed with the arrival of her only grandson, Drae Starr-Ball in 1998. After retiring from teaching, Ruth moved to Boise to be closer to her family. Above all, Ruth loved being a mother, grandma, and spending time with her small but close-knit family. She and Drae had many after-school and summer "adventures" together - most concluded with ice cream. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and both of her siblings. She is survived by her son Christopher, daughter-in-law Christine, grandson Drae, and sister-in-law Jill Martin. A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on June 19, 2020, at Dry Creek Cemetery in Boise, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Idaho Voices for Children Book it Forward Program or the Idaho Humane Society.



