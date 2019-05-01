Services Wood Funeral Home East Side 963 South Ammon Road Idaho Falls , ID 83406 (208) 522-2992 Resources More Obituaries for Ruth Caudle Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ruth Caudle

1919 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Ruth Anne Caudle, daughter of Simon and Lelia Richards, born November 22, 1919, in Salina, Oklahoma, passed away on April 25, 2019, at the Gables of Ammon Assisted Living.



Ruth was always a cheerful, hardworking lady with a great love for all her family and a kindness for everyone. She was an accomplished seamstress, a champion quilter, an avid gardener, and she made biscuits and peanut brittle like no other, and no one could resist! Every time you went to Ruth's home you were greeted warmly and encouraged to eat something. She always had goodies and treats on hand. She especially loved to see the grandkids come and spent a lot of loving time feeding them, playing cards and games with them, and they seldom left empty handed. She always had something to send home with them. She was a favorite with many of the nurses at the Gables and she loved them. She enjoyed seeing them every day and always had a smile and a thank you for them. Some of them loved her too and visited her each day, even if they were not on duty.



Ruth and Ray left Oklahoma in 1939, moving to Salinas, California, for a short time and then moved to Oregon and Idaho where they raised their family.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ray Harold Caudle (1993); her son, Jimmie Harold Caudle; granddaughter, Brenda Caudle Scholes; grandson, Jimmie Caudle Jr.; and eight siblings.



She is survived by her sister, Ella Rea Russell of Idaho Falls, Idaho; daughters, Hazel Cope of Monteview, Idaho, and Bunny Sanders of Hailey, Idaho; son, Ed Caudle of Idaho Falls, Idaho; 9 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 16 great-great grandchildren.



A gathering will be held from 11 a.m. - 12 Noon Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will meet, greet and welcome all family members and Ruth's friends there. A burial will follow in the Iona Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, if you prefer, please donate to Solace Hospice Care and the Gables of Ammon in Ruth's memory.



