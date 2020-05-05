Ruth Warner Harmer Harrop, a long-time resident of Idaho Falls, died the 3rd of May, 2020 at Fairwinds - Sand Creek Senior Living Center.
Born April 19, 1930, in Grace, Idaho, her family moved to the Rigby farm when she was 8 years old where she learned to work hard and have fun. She graduated from Rigby High School in 1948 and that summer she was the Rigby Rodeo Queen. She attended Ricks College for 2 years then married Lee Wilson Harmer June 9, 1950, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They became proud parents of 5 children.
She taught swimming at the Idaho Falls Elm Street pool for 20 years. She began taking college classes in the evening in 1965 and graduated from Utah State University with a BS in Elementary Education in 1970. She began teaching elementary school at Riverside Elementary, then was transferred to Bush Elementary and finished her career at Temple View Elementary. She always asked for the naughty boys and loved to teach them. She retired from School District 91 following 25 years of service.
Ruth married James H. Harrop in 1977. Ruth and Herb enjoyed their retirement years with travel to see family and friends. She loved to sew and talk to others. She continued swimming at least three days a week. At the 2009 Idaho Senior Games, she won 7 swimming medals. At the age of 80, she was called to serve as Primary president. She loved the children, kept them in order and they loved her. She recently celebrated her 90th birthday.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents: William C. Warner & Katherine Van den Akker; sister, Daryhl Warner and brother, Donald V. Warner; and by both her husbands.
She is survived by her sister Anne Stegelmeier (Loren), brother Kent O. Warner (Brenda) and 5 children: Marvin W. Harmer (Peggy), Gordon W. Harmer (Gloria), Karen Gokey (Rick), Douglas W. Harmer (Adrienne) and Maryln Harmer (Tess). Ruth has 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Coltrin Mortuary has been entrusted with the arrangements. A private graveside service is being held. A public memorial service will be announced later this summer. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Published in Post Register on May 5, 2020.