Resources More Obituaries for Ruth McIntosh Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ruth McIntosh

1931 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Ruth Louise McIntosh, 87, of Idaho Falls, passed away February 23, 2019, at Tambree Meadows Assisted Living Center. A special thanks to the girls at Tambree Meadows who were like family to her. She was under the care of her loving family and Encompass Home Health & Hospice.



Ruth was born December 16, 1931, in Rupert, Idaho, to William Hans Hansen and Mabel Naomi Hansen. She grew up and attended schools in Minidoka, Idaho.



On June 17, 1953, she married S. Clive Clyde McIntosh in American Falls, Idaho. To this union were born six children, Charles aka David Crockett, Naomi, Emma, Elizabeth, Sam and Christina. Ruth and Clive made their home in Eagle Mountain, California. She and Clive were later divorced. She then moved to Idaho Falls where she worked as a Shop Floor Supervisor for the Development Workshop Inc.



She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She liked to build things, such as buildings, furniture, and animal habitats. She modified the attic into a room, built a loft in the garage, and even built a covered wagon, with working parts, for her youngest daughter's horse collection.



Ruth is survived by her loving children: daughter, Naomi McIntosh of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Emma McIntosh of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Elizabeth Faurote of Rexburg, ID; son, Sam McIntosh of Idaho Falls, ID; and daughter, Christina (Todd Sorensen) McIntosh of Rigby, ID; 12 grandchildren and 37 great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Ruth Hansen; son, David Crockett of Teton, ID; grandson, Christopher Jenkins; sisters, Eldera, Mary, Hazel, Ophelia, Lillian, Lucy, Ann, and Wilma; and brothers, Harold, James, and Ephriam.



Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Minidoka Acequia Rupert Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries