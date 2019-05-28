Services Nalder Funeral Home 110 W Oak St Shelley , ID 83274 (208) 357-3231 Resources More Obituaries for Ruth Stewart Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ruth Stewart

1930 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Ruth Ricks Stewart, age 88, passed away May 26th in Idaho Falls Idaho at Lincoln Court assisted Living Center and was under the care of Hospice of Eastern Idaho.



She was born June 28, 1930 in Moody Creek, Idaho to Earl Edwin Ricks and Theora Sarah Valentine Ricks. She grew up in Teton City, Idaho and attended Teton Elementary and graduated from Sugar-Salem High School. She had an identical twin sister and they enjoyed pranking their friends, family and teachers.



She married David Morris Stewart on December 19, 1947 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They were blessed with three children.



Ruth was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saint and served faithfully in many different capacities. She and her husband served an eighteen month mission to Texas in 1992.



She had many talents and loved to make crocheted baby dresses, knitted slippers and knitted scarves. At Lincoln Court Assisted Living she made bookmarks and Christmas hangers for all of the residence at Christmas time.



She is survived by a son, David A. Stewart (Doris) of Idaho Falls, Idaho; a daughter, Kenda Stewart of Salt Lake City, Utah and a brother, Bert Ricks of Basalt, Idaho. She has ten grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, David; a daughter, Linda Duncan (Ron); her parents, brothers; Byron, Val, Norman, Vance, Milton and Keith, and her sisters Rhea Park and Joyce Mickelsen.



Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday June 1st at the Shelley First Ward Chapel, (184 N. Park Ave) in Shelley, the family will receive friends 10:00 till 10:40 A. M. at the church. Interment will be at the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley.



The family would like to thank the staff at Lincoln Court and The Hospice of Eastern Idaho for their wonderful care of our dear mother.



Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on May 28, 2019