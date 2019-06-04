Services Wood Funeral Home 273 North Ridge Avenue Idaho Falls , ID 83402 (208) 522-2751 Resources More Obituaries for Ruthanne Gines Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ruthanne Gines

1951 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Ruthanne Ricks Gines, 67, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 3, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was under the care of her family and One Source Hospice.



She was born September 1, 1951, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Emerson "Lloyd" Ricks and Alice "Jean" Hart Ricks. She grew up and attended schools in the area and graduated from Skyline High School. She also attended Ricks and BYU where she received a Bachelor's Degree in Education.



On May 23, 1973, she married James "Neal" Jenkins in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They had four children: Jenae, Kelli, Zachary, and William. Ruthanne and Neal were later divorced. On June 25, 1994, she married Wilford "Hal" Gines in Idaho Falls and welcomed his five children into her life. Ruthanne was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and teacher at Ammon Elementary for 29 years.



She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed gardening and found joy in serving others. She served faithfully in many Church callings, including a mission at the Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center.



Ruthanne is survived by her husband, Hal Gines of Idaho Falls; children, Jenae (Curtis) Jacobson, Kelli (Cory Jenne) Jenkins, and William Jenkins all of Idaho Falls, and Zachary (Mandy) Jenkins of Rexburg, ID; stepchildren, Craig Gines, Denise (Barrett) Taylor and Richard (Jessica) Gines, all of Idaho Falls, Matthew Gines of Blackfoot, ID, and Joseph Gines of Washington; siblings, Rand Ricks, Ryan (Janet) Ricks, and Ron (Shelli) Ricks all of Idaho Falls; Rick (Raegan) Ricks of Malta, ID; Robyn (Ken) Child of Lake Point, UT; and Rebecca (Michael) Lasswell of Spring, TX; 14 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.



She was preceded in death by her parents Lloyd and Jean Ricks; her parents-in-law, Gene and Richard Gines; and her sister-in-law, Colleen Ricks.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Idaho Falls Highland Ward (955 Memorial Drive) with Bro. Robert Cox officiating. The family will visit with friends from 6:30-8 p.m. on Friday at Wood Funeral Home (273 North Ridge Avenue) and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Idaho Humanitarian Center. The family of Ruthanne Gines wishes to thank the exceptional staff and doctors at Teton Cancer Institute, EIRMC, and One Source for their compassionate care.