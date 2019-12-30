|
|
|
Ryan Val Morris, 52, of Shelley passed away quietly in his home on December 27th, 2019.
He was born in Idaho Falls to Val and Janice Bradley Morris. He grew up and attended schools in Shelley.
Ryan made his home in Salt Lake City where he worked at Eagle Rock precast. In 2008 Ryan suffered from a stroke and relocated to Shelley where he was a single parent raising his son Dakota Morris.
Ryan enjoyed spending time with his family camping and riding four-wheelers. He also enjoyed working crossword puzzles and listening to audiobooks.
He is survived by his parents, Val and Janice Morris, son, Dakota Morris, siblings: Robyn Morris, Todd Morris, Shara Kavanagh, Jodi Jimenez and Jordan (Cathie) Morris.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Shelley South Stake Center (675 South Milton Ave.). The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M. at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak, Shelley) and Friday morning from 10:00 to 10:45 AM at the church. Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Dec. 30, 2019