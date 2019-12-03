|
Ryan Ralph Neibaur, 70, of Idaho Falls, was released from his worn out shell of a body after having lived twice as long as everyone expected, which lead his family to refer to him as having more lives than a cat, on Friday November 15, 2019. Now, causing chaos with his brother Brad in the land of eternity by driving the hell out of a Dodge Charger like he was a Duke boy on an episode of Dukes of Hazard. May he get his wish of being reincarnated as one of Miss Vicki's children since they were treated "so much better than him by her." .
Born a firecracker baby on July 4, 1949 to Warren and Marva Neibaur in St. Anthony, Idaho as their second of five children. He grew up mostly in Idaho but had the pleasure of living throughout the Northwest attending various high schools and colleges. He met and married his loving wife, Vicki Ray, whom answered his beck and call through his last breath 48 years later. They were blessed with five children whom share stories of hauling hand lines in muddy potato fields on Sundays, drinking Shirley temples while sitting in his truck, and when he usually skunked everyone fishing trips - "but a bad day on the river is sill better than a good day at work".
Ryan put his strong work ethic to the test when he went into business with his brother Brad and formed Golden West Irrigation. From there, he went into farming by purchasing land south of Idaho Falls. Due to his experiences with farm animals as a young lad, he stuck to field farming - potatoes and wheat.
Ryan's trademarked stubbornness, famously opinionated and short-tempered traits, were handed down to his children ensuring they will follow his lead and live longer than expected. He was world-renowned for his lack of patience, not holding back his opinion, and a knack for telling it like it is. He was highly proficient at cursing. He liked four-letter words just about as much as he enjoyed his spaghetti westerns.
He had a passion for fishing, his dogs, old cars, guns, auctions and storytelling. He took pride in his dogs and his grandchildren, whom lovingly called him Papa.
He fondly reminisced about good friends, good drinks and good times throughout his years. He is a life-time member of the Elks Club in Idaho Falls where he frequented after his favorite watering hole, Doc's closed down.
Ryan is survived by his loving wife Vicki, his five children - Rebecca "Becca" Locklear, Adam Neibaur, Nathan "Nate" Neibaur, Joshua "Josh" Neibaur and Jessica "Jess" Neibaur; their significant others, his grandchildren, his dogs Lucy and Oscar as well as his sisters - Monalynn, Patti, and Karla. Also by his many other family members and dearest of friends.
He is proceeded in death by his parents and brother, Brad, as well as his multiple k-9 companions.
Cremation has taken place and his ashes will be scattered to the wind at his favorite fishing holes and on his farmland in the summer of 2020 when his wife and their five children will be able to sprinkle his remains while toasting with a shot of Canadian Hunter to his honor.
Everyone who remembers him is invited to celebrate Ryan's life in the summer of 2020, details to follow as the date gets closer.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you support and donate to the following organizations in which Ryan will be smiling at you from above.
Organizations:
The Veteran's Fishing Event - The Elks Lodge
640 E. Elva, Idaho Falls, ID 83401
Checks payable to BPOE 1087 C/O Veteran's Fishing Event
Camp Hayden - The Eagles Lodge 576
www.camphayden.org > donations or http://camphayden.org/?page_id=833
Many thanks to the wonderful staff at The Gables Assisted Living and Hands of Hope Hospice of Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Published in Post Register on Dec. 3, 2019