June 19th, 1976, Samuel Aaron Jackson "Sammo" was born the son of Tim and Sandi and through life became the brother of Tyler, Luke and Jake, father of Logan, husband of Kristina and the friend of many.
Sammo passed peacefully on July 17th, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.
Growing up, he was an avid gun and knife collector, a fascination he would spend his life pursuing. Sammo spent most of his time causing mischief, breaking laws and loving every moment of it. Mentored by his father and his uncle Rick in his teenage years, Sammo spent countless hours strapped to his acoustic guitars learning music.
At the age of 18, Sammo became a proud brother of Iron Workers Local 732 and subsequently traveled the country supervising work for the INL, US Navy, US Air Force, US Marine Base, DOE and NASA. His pride for his work was palpable.
His struggles were great but his love was much greater. His laugh will not be forgotten. His passions will not be left to the wayside. His spirit will forever reside with all that knew him.
Services will be held on Thursday, July 23rd, 2020, in Swan Valley, Idaho, at 4:00 p.m. at Holden's Lazy H Ranch, 1694 Palisades Creek Road. For directions, please text 702-540-0568. The services will be recorded and available to watch the following day at www.woodfuneralhome.com
In his memory, the family requests that donations be made to Sam's favorite charity: Primary Children's Hospital.
