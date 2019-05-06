Services Wood Funeral Home East Side 963 South Ammon Road Idaho Falls , ID 83406 (208) 522-2992 Resources More Obituaries for Samuel Wright Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Samuel Wright

1990 - 2019 Obituary Flowers On Wednesday, May 1, 2019, Samuel Bice Wright "Bubba," loving husband and father of one child, passed away at age 28.



Sam was born on November 1, 1990, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Brett and Barbara (Bean) Wright. He graduated from Idaho Falls High School then honorably served a two-year mission in Boston, Massachusetts, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After his mission, he studied Business Management at BYU-Idaho. He was an outstanding young man who always kept the Savior and his family as top priorities.



Sam was known for his playfulness, quick wit, infectious smile, tight hugs, and his kind and compassionate spirit in helping others. He would quietly perform wonderful acts of service and kindness to those around him without expecting anything in return and would give whatever he had to help another person. He was quick with a joke or a funny movie quote and loved to be outdoors.



On June 1, 2013, he married the love of his life, Kirstie Ann Hatch, in the Oakland California Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



He is survived by his wife, Kirstie Hatch Wright; son, Jackson a.k.a Little Man; parents, Brett and Barbara Wright; brothers, Adam (Katilyn) and Zachary (Andrea); sisters, Jessica (Michael) Smedley and Mickel. He is also survived by his grandmother, Jolene Wright, as well as loving in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side (963 S. Ammon Rd, Ammon, ID). The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Jackson Wright's Go Fund Me account https://www.gofundme.com/gbxpwv-little-man in Sam's memory.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on May 6, 2019