Sandra Lee Bradley Young, 76, of Ammon, passed away February 15, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.



She was born November 11, 1942, in Salmon, Idaho, to Lee Cameron Bradley and Ada Lucille Lish Drollinger Bradley. Her family moved around a bit due to her father working in the mines and oil fields. She graduated from Salmon High School in 1960.



On April 15, 1977, she married Arnold O. Young in Salmon, Idaho. To this union were born two children, Christine and Jerry. Sandie and Arnold made their home in Ashton, Idaho, where Sandie worked as a Computer Clerk for Fall River Electric. They later moved to Ammon, Idaho.



Sandie was a member of various car clubs and loved ATV's of all kinds. She also enjoyed hiking, biking, camping, traveling, oil painting, and crafts. She loved spending time and having fun with her family.



Sandie is survived by her loving husband, Arnold Young of Ammon, ID; daughter, Christine (Rick) Jones of Twin Falls, ID; son, Jerry (Missy) Young of Nampa, ID; and grandchildren, Katie Gerard, Adam (Randi) Huntsman, Emily (Anthony) Woodcock, Jamie (Dallen) Wilding, Nick Young, and Tyler Young, and 13 great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Dolly A. Sterling.



A gathering will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12 noon on Friday, February 22, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side (963 South Ammon Road).



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries