Sandra Marie Kuffa, 79, of Ammon, Idaho, passed away November 28, 2019, at her home.
Sandra was born August 17, 1940, in Warren, Michigan, to Carl Wolfgang Schneck and Angeline Marie Hader Schneck. She grew up and attended schools in Warren, Michigan.
Sandra was blessed with four children and raised them in St. Clair County, Michigan. She worked as a Dock Expeditor for United Stated Postal Service for 32 years.
She enjoyed bingo, cross stitching, crocheting and traveling.
Sandra is survived by her loving daughter, Marcella Louks of Memphis, MI; son, Michael Kuffa of Port Huron, MI; son, Edward Kuffa of Goodells, MI; daughter-in-law, Cindy Kuffa of Goodells, MI; daughter, Wendy K Lively of Ammon, ID; son-in-law, Alan Lively of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Richard Schneck of Gaylord, MI; 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Nov. 29, 2019