On Friday, November 6, 2020, Sandra Cherry Sanders passed away. She was a loving wife to Dean Sanders, a wonderful mother to David Sanders and Julie Johnson, adored grandmother of 8, and great-grandmother of 8. Sandi was born September 26, 1943 in Rexburg, Idaho to Bill and Zelpha Cherry. Sandi spent most of her life with her best friend and husband Dean in Monteview. They were very successful farmers who helped employee many families in their community. Sandi was a housewife, farmer, pilot, an amazing seamstress, and avid reader. But most of all she was deeply loved by her husband, children, and grandchildren. Sandi will be laid to rest in Dubois. Services are under the direction of Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home.