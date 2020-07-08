Sandra Lockwood StibalSandra Frances Lockwood was born September 3, 1939 in Hamilton, Montana and passed July 1, 2020 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Sandi and her twin sister, Carla, were born to Leona Carls Lockwood and Gard Lockwood. She, Carla and younger sister Linda grew up enjoying farm life in Corvallis, Montana with many family members and friends. When Sandi was in 7th grade, she met the 'love of her life' - a new boy from Idaho that was so nervous he threw up the first day of class. Charles Stibal and Sandi married January 4, 1958 in Corvallis.Charlie worked with Sandi by his side raising cattle and farming in Corvallis with Charlie's dad and brother. Their kids, Sheryl Mamie and Guy Gardner, came soon after - October 23, 1958 and April 1, 1960, respectively. When Charlie's dad passed in 1970 the family continued operating a farm in Idaho and two ranches in the Centennial Valley, Montana. Charlie, Sandi and brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Donnee, worked hard to make a good living for their families. Charlie always said that Sandi could work harder than any man he knew. Sandi was always doing something - no task was too big or too small. Working cattle, stacking hay, harvesting crops, and still doing all the yard work, cooking, cleaning. For a time, she refinished furniture for herself and friends. She loved the challenge of taking a piece of family furniture that was covered with years of black varnish and bringing it back to its original beauty. She also loved to cross-stitch. Sandi's cross-stitch pieces grace the homes of many family and friends. She loved creating something beautiful with just a needle and thread...and a lot of time.Sandi and Charlie lavished love upon their grandkids. Each have very special memories of her that they will pass on to their own children.Sandi was an amazing friend. She and Charlie, Fred and Donnee - and more friends than can be named - formed a self-titled group called the 'Wild Bunch.' They all lived hard and played hard. They helped each other, camped together, and spent long winter nights playing cards and having fun. More than a few people have said that she could always take your money in a poker game.Sandi's sisters, Carla and Linda, were also very important in her life. They and their spouses would travel together every year. Costa Rica was a favorite destination.Sandi and Charlie worked on their ranches and farms until 2009 when they retired and moved to Idaho Falls. They lived in their Idaho Falls home until Charlie passed away in 2015. Soon after, Sandi moved into an assisted living facility where she passed away on July 1, 2020.Sandi lived her life to the fullest. She was an extremely hard working woman who knew how to have fun once the job was done. Sandi was creative, loving, an amazing cook, and loved to entertain. Her grandkids were the light of her life and she will be missed deeply.Sandra is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Gene Stibal; and twin sister, Carla Stokesberry. She is survived by her sister, Linda (JB) Anderson; children, Sheryl (Matt) Bailey, Guy (Vianna) Stibal; ten grandchildren and twenty-four great grandchildren.An outdoor celebration of life will be held on her birthday, September 3, 2020, at 11:00 am, at Steele-N-Joe's Bone (formally The Bone Store). In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Lily and Syringa at 840 East 1st St., Idaho Falls, ID 83401. Condolences may be sent to 10406 East 9th South, Iona, ID 83427.