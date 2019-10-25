|
Sandra Ann Yrene, 81, Idaho Falls, passed away on October 24, 2019, at Fairwinds Assisted Living.
Sandra was born on August 12, 1938, to Florian and Estelle Nowak in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
On December 14, 1957, she married Carl S. Yrene. Through the years they lived and worked in New Mexico, Ohio, Nevada, Washington, and Idaho. She was a mother to three children: daughter, Glenda Stone of Tucson, Arizona; son, Kevin (Tami) Yrene of Rio Rancho, New Mexico; and daughter, Maureen (Paul) Arthur of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Besides her children, Sandra is survived by her loving husband, Carl, 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Sandra has loved and cared for all kinds of birds and other animals. During her life, she owned many precious dogs and cats. She has mourned the loss of many of her pets. Several of her pets are buried in strategic locations around the house. Besides her animals, Sandra had many interests during her life which included reading, gardening, cooking, baking, traveling, and learning to speak French and Spanish in preparation for her travels. Sandra enjoyed volunteering in the community, and would volunteer at the Idaho Falls Food Bank, Soup Kitchen, and Fairwinds Assisted Living.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Fairwinds Assisted Living, 3310 Valencia Drive.
Published in Post Register on Oct. 25, 2019