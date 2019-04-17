Resources More Obituaries for Scott Archibald Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Scott Archibald

1959 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Scott Sidney Archibald, the youngest child of eight was born on December 30, 1959, to Robert and Mae Archibald in Rexburg, Idaho. They lived in Parker for the first ten years of his life. His fondest memories there were of the great time playing in the water at Davenport Corner and "baking minnow's' they had caught in the sun." He grew up playing baseball, basketball and football with his siblings and friends and continued to play through high school. He has always had an interest in building and repairing 'things that go.' He attended Skyline High School and later Ricks College where he met his first wife Tallene. They were married May 23,1980 and solemnized their marriage in the Idaho Falls Temple. Scott became a proud father soon after to his first daughter Katie. Four more beautiful children followed, Travis, Tyler, Eric and Kami. Scott loved his children and especially loved coaching all of his kids in sports. He enjoyed watching them grow and develop new skills and talents. Spending quality time with his family has always been a priority for Scott. His very favorite memories spent with his children were at Lake Powell and as he always said on the lake "Life just doesn't get any better than this". He loved cooking a big Sunday dinner for the kids and always loved a good barbeque. He loved football and especially his Denver Broncos. Scott was full of life and energy. From sweet dirt bikes to fast cars, Scott had a need for speed. Scott was in element working with people and helping others. He was consistently in a position to help others. It came to him naturally. From his apartments where his duties ranged from unclogging toilets to helping those in need find housing, Scott truly valued people. Scott always had an open ear to listen to your problems but quick to tell you to 'get it together!' He was caring and open hearted but when needed, quick to the point. He valued hard work and made it a center point in his life. That was the most important lesson he taught his kids. He was exemplary in his work ethic and being a good example to all those around him.



He pursued a job of building a successful trucking company and later secured employment with Doug Andrus Distributing as a dispatcher for 18 years, he later moved into truck sales (additional 11 years). His knowledge of trucks and trailers greatly benefited their many customers tremendously. Scott would say "I'll always have a job, as long as an Andrus is my boss." He loved and respected the Andrus' Family and always took his job very seriously.



In July of 2015, he met his second wife Jennifer. Together they shared a common love for working side-by-side, music, dancing, camping, four-wheeling, boating, water skiing and down-hill skiing. Together they shared nearly four years of joyful companionship. They married on July 29th, 2017.



Scott bravely fought against many illnesses and lost his final battle with kidney disease.



He was preceded in death by his father and mother Robert and Mae Archibald, a sister Julie Ann and a brother Terry Archibald (Cindy). He is survived by eldest daughter Katie Jordin, granddaughters Macy and Abby and grandson Carter. His son Travis and granddaughter Taylor. Tyler and his wife Courtney, grandson Finn and granddaughter Jade. Son Eric and youngest daughter Kami with granddaughter Sienna. He was survived by his siblings Lane and his wife Chris of Idaho Falls, Sharon and her husband Rod Robison of Rexburg, ID, Bob and his wife Shauna of Mapleton, UT, Russell and his wife Carey of CastleDale, UT and Paul and his spouse Dan of West Jordan, UT. He is also survived by Jennifer (wife) Brendon, Faith and Hope Hatfield (step children).



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday., April 19, 2019, at Idaho Falls South Stake Center, 2051 So. Emerson. A viewing will be held from 6-8:00 p.m., Thursday, April 18th, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, and one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be at Parker Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Published in Post Register on Apr. 17, 2019