Scott Doman, 59, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 24, 2020, at his home.
Scott was born February 18, 1961, in Pocatello, ID, to Clyde T. Doman and Leona Stuart Doman. He grew up and attended schools in Pocatello and moved to Idaho Falls during high school. He graduated from Skyline High School. He later went on to attend ISU and the College of Eastern Idaho.
He met and married Sandy Gardner in 1978. They had two children, Austin and Heather.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1980 to 1983, serving in Korea and California.
On November 6, 1987, he married Tammie Ball in Idaho Falls, ID, and gained three additonal children, Nicholas, Timothy and Crystal.
Scott started as a Radiation Tech at the INL and eventually took the position as
Radiation Safety Site Manager at a Department of Energy facility in Paducah, KY, where he lived for 18 years. He retired in 2013 and moved home to Idaho to be with his family.
He participated in Competitive Sharp Shooting, enjoyed the outdoors, camping, hunting, and fishing. He loved motor sports, cars, and most of all spending time with his kids and grandkids. He was a major Raiders fan!
Scott is survived by his wife, Tammie Doman of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Austin (Ashley) Doman; daughter, Heather (Ryan Green) Doman; son, Nicholas Stevens, ID; daughter, Crystal Moad; son, Timothy Stevens; daughter, Alicia Ringle; mother, Leona Stuart all of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Christine (Gary) Lim of Blackfoot, ID; sister, Claudia (Todd) Marley of Pocatello, ID; sister, Judy (Robert) Smith of Tooele, UT; brother, Jerry (Kim) Doman of Boise, ID; and five beautiful grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clyde T. Doman.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Post Register on May 28, 2020.