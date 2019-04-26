Resources More Obituaries for Scott Herbst Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Scott Herbst

1959 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Scott Herbst, 60, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 14, 2019, in Lake Havasu City, Arizona after a long, courageous battle with cancer.



Ronald Scott Herbst was born January 19, 1959 in Idaho Falls to Ronald William Herbst and Doreen Herbst. Scott was the eldest of two children. He spent his youth in Ririe, Idaho. While attending high school, he met the love of his life, Danna Gail Grover.



Together, they attended Idaho State University where he received his Bachelor of Science in Chemistry. Scott and Danna married in 1981 while pursuing their undergraduate studies. Both graduated with bachelor degrees in 1984.



Scott worked as a chemist at the Cyprus Thompson Creek Molybdenum Mine near Challis, Idaho after graduation. Scott's long-term goal was a Doctorate Degree in Chemical Engineering. In 1986, Scott and Danna were accepted into graduate programs at Montana State University where he completed a Masters Degree and PhD in Chemical Engineering.



Scott started working at the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) in 1989. Early in his career, Scott's efforts in separation technologies led to national and international collaborations in the nuclear industry. Scott's work as a Fellow in the Nuclear Science and Technology Directorate included critical materials recovery and nuclear fuel cycle research and development. Highlights of his career included a R&D 100 Award, INL Laboratory Director's Lifetime Achievement Award, and numerous patents and publications. As an affiliate assistant professor for University of Idaho and an adjunct professor for Idaho State University, Scott served on graduate committees for four engineers. He also mentored numerous INL interns and staff.



Scott's adventurous outdoor spirit led floating the Salmon River in search of steelhead trout, camping on Yellowstone Lake, fishing for stripers beneath London Bridge on Lake Havasu, night fishing below the Palisades Dam, and fishing for king salmon in Alaska. With Danna by his side, he hauled his jet boat to Lake Mead, Lake Powell, Lake Havasu, the Colorado River, and all the major bodies of water in Idaho.



Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Ron and Doreen Herbst, his brother Cody Herbst, infant nephew Matthew Herbst, and father-in-law Mack Grover.



Scott is survived by his wife Danna Herbst, mother-in-law Flora Grover, and in-laws Debbie and Randy Tucker, Bruce and Leann Grover, Blair and Kay Grover, Blaine and Sandy Grover, as well as uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Scott's last request was to establish an endowed scholarship fund at Montana State University in Chemical Engineering. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Scott Herbst Memorial Scholarship fund can be made at any Wells Fargo Bank or GoFundMe.



A memorial will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Wood East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Apr. 26, 2019