Shane Edward Hammon passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at his home due to complications from diabetes.
Shane was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on August 14, 1974, to Herman Edward Hammon and Rebecca Morgan Hammon. He was raised in Idaho Falls and graduated from Skyline High School. He went on to attend Idaho State University. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Shane spent his life caring for his mother, Rebecca, and for his younger brother Brandon, who was severely injured in a car accident. After his mother's death, Shane took over as the main caregiver for Brandon.
Even though Shane struggled with Type 1 Diabetes, he loved his family and friends, and like his mother, he was always sensitive to those in need and would go out of his way to help.
Shane loved road trips with his friends, concerts, camping, and especially fishing. He'd often grab a few hours out of the afternoon to take Brandon on a fishing outing or sneak off to fish with his friends.
Shane is survived by his brother, Brandon Hammon, of Idaho Falls, ID; a half-sister, Anita May Hammon, of Idaho Falls, ID; two aunts, Sharon Morgan and Jacqueline Pierce, both of Arizona; and an uncle, Zane Morgan, of Weiser, ID. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman Edward Hammon and Rebecca "Becky" Morgan Hammon; a half-brother, Jesse Hammon; and both sets of grandparents.
The family would like to sincerely thank all of those who have supported and befriended Shane over the years, especially in his constant care of his brother Brandon. He will be greatly missed.
A gathering will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge. A graveside service will be held in the spring.
Published in Post Register on Feb. 28, 2020