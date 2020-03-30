|
|
|
Shannon Kay Barnes peacefully left for her eternal home on Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Arco, Idaho, after a long battle of serious health concerns.
She was born in Blackfoot, Idaho, on June 7, 1951, to Hershel and Kathryn Ivie. She was raised and attended schools in Mackay, Idaho, graduating from Mackay High School in 1969. She learned to play the piano as a youth and later in life used this talent to compose her own work. Not only was she beautiful, but she was a gifted athlete. She was a terror on the softball pitching mound. There are many still living who will attest to that. In high school she participated in band, drill team, track and field and was crowned Homecoming Queen.
She attended Ricks College and Utah State University, where she earned a BS degree in Secondary Education in 1974. She high jumped and was a candidate for Homecoming Queen at USU.
Her father strongly swayed her to accept a teaching position in Arco and it proved to be the best decision she ever made. She began a 35-year teaching career at Butte High School in the fall of 1974 where she influenced the lives of many students. During those years she also coached Drill Team, Track and Volleyball. It was also during that time that she met the love of her life, Larry P. Barnes.
They were married on August 27, 1976, in Mackay, Idaho and their marriage was later solemnized March 1987 in the Idaho Falls, Idaho Temple. Against all odds, two beautiful and amazing children were born to this union. Shannon also was blessed with 2 incredible bonus daughters, whom she loved dearly. She truly treasured her role as a mother and found great joy in her children. Larry and Shannon spent many happy years on the golf course and camping and hiking with their children.
She cherished her membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many callings. Her grandchildren were her world and brought her unspeakable joy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hershel and Kathryn Ivie, and her brother, Evan Ivie. She is survived by her husband, Larry P Barnes and her children, Deborah (Eduardo) Savala, Dena (Neil) Lish, Boone (Christina) Barnes and Ashleigh (James) Whiting, 17 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She is also survived by 9 siblings, Neil, Suzanne, Phillip, Julie, Jenni, Lucy, Ramona, Cameron, Dallin.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no services held at this time. She will be laid to rest in her beloved Mackay, Idaho, at Mt. McCaleb Cemetery under the direction of Anderson Family Funeral Home.
Published in Post Register on Mar. 30, 2020