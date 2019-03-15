Resources More Obituaries for Shannon Crook Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Shannon Crook

1989 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Shannon Michelle Crook, 29, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 12, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Shannon was born June 11, 1989, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Brian Neal Ricks and Tracy Sedgwick Ricks. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Skyline High School.



On July 15, 2015, she married Justin Todd Crook in the Rexburg, Idaho Temple. Shannon and Justin made their home in Idaho Falls where Shannon worked as a medical coder for Eastern Idaho Spine, Sports & Rehab Center. Prior to that, she worked as a certified nurse's assistant at Mountain View Hospital.



She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed baking and cooking, cake decorating, crafts, playing the piano, volleyball, boating, snowmobiling, teaching her Primary class, and spending time with family.



She will be remembered for her smile and willingness to try anything new. She gave of herself to others and would do anything for her girls.



Shannon is survived by her loving husband, Justin Crook of Idaho Falls; daughters, Sydney Crook, Brynlee Parmer, and Indi Crook; parents, Brian Neal and Tracy Ricks of Idaho Falls; brother, Paul (Lauren) Ricks of Idaho Falls; sister, Jayleen (Russell) Anderson of Shelley, ID; and sister, Leslie (Seth) Conners of Lehi, UT.



She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Norman and Carma Sedgwick, Wayne and Shirley Ricks, and Harry Davie; and parents-in-law, Lyman and Larue Crook.



Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon Monday, March 18, 2019, at the Lincoln 6th Ward, 3102 Pinnacle Drive, with Bishop Boyd Cook officiating. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Monday from 11-11:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Mar. 15, 2019