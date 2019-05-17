Services Eckersell Funeral Home 101 West Main St. Rigby , ID 83442 208-745-6604 Resources More Obituaries for Sharon Brooks Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sharon Brooks

1944 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Sharon Raye Greenmyer Brooks , 75, of Idaho Falls, ID and formerly of Gooding, ID passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Reflections in Morningstar Assisted Living Center. She was under the care of Encompass Hospice.



Sharon was born February 28, 1944 to Orval and Hazel Leird Greenmyer, and was the middle of three children. Sharon was raised in Cashion, Arizona and attended schools in the Phoenix area and graduated from Tolleson Union High School in 1962. She attended community college after graduation. During her high school years she met her future husband John H. Brooks. She and John, or Johnny as he was known then, dated for several years and were married on July 3, 1964 in Phoenix, Arizona. While living in Arizona their first child Sheri was born. Six months after Sheri was born, John and Sharon moved to Gooding, Idaho where they settled at the base of the airport hill. Three years later, they welcomed their son Brian. John and Sharon farmed in Gooding until 1984 and they later divorced in 1986.



In 1982, Sharon began her 27 year career with the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind. Here she served as a receptionist and then later as the assistant to many superintendents and the regional teaching staff. In 1994, she began a 15 year history as the bookkeeper for the Gooding Recreation District. She was a devoted employee with exceptional organizational skills and was highly regarded by her colleagues.



While living in Gooding for 40 years, Sharon made many lifelong friends. She enjoyed playing bridge and was a member of a long-standing bridge group. She enjoyed skiing, walking, reading and was an avid gardener. Sharon had the most beautiful yard and spent countless hours planting and tending her flowers. Sharon was also a gifted seamstress who made and tailored her own clothing, made clothing for her children in their early years and taught many young women how to sew through the 4H program. Sharon was also a loving and faithful daughter who tended her mother Hazel until her death in 2011.



In 2009, Sharon retired from the school and the recreation district and shortly thereafter was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's disease. Upon retirement, Sharon and her dog Baskin moved to Idaho Falls to be closer to her daughter. While in Idaho Falls Sharon made new friends, played bridge at the Senior Citizens Center, traveled, and spent time with her daughter and her daughter's family. She lived independently until June 2016 at which time she moved into Reflections at Morningstar Assisted Living Center.



Sharon is survived by her daughter Sheri Poulsen and her husband Bob of Idaho Falls, ID and their family: Ken, Patty, Kole and Joey Poulsen of Rexburg, ID and Adam, Michelle, Asher and Oliver Poulsen of Boise, ID and her faithful companion Baskin. She was preceded in death by her son Brian, mother, father, sister Barbara, brother Larry, and her ex-husband John.



The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Reflections and Encompass Hospice for their loving and selfless care of Sharon. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Sharon's honor to the , the or a .



Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 2pm at Fielding Memorial Cemetery and the family with meet with guests prior to the service at the graveside at 1:30 p.m. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Eckersell Funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on May 17, 2019