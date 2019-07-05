Resources More Obituaries for Sharon Marler Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sharon Marler

1943 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Sharon Kay Wilde Marler, 76, of St. Anthony, Idaho, passed away June 8, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Sharon was born February 6, 1943, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Leonard Wilde and Bernice Belnap Wilde. She grew up and attended schools in the area and graduated from Pocatello High School in 1961.



On June 1, 1963, she married Richard "Dick" Marler in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They had two daughters, Leisl and Melissa. Sharon was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker, published two books, and worked as a secretary for the Juvenile Correction Center in St. Anthony.



She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Sharon was involved with the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation and was selected as a Yoplait Champion, an honor given to women and men doing extraordinary things in their local communities to help in the fight against breast cancer.



Sharon is survived by her loving husband, Richard "Dick" Marler of St. Anthony, ID; daughter, Leisl (Brian) Bonell of Salt Lake City, UT; daughter, Melissa Marler of Sacramento, CA; sister, Lenice Egbert of Chubbuck, ID; brother, Ronald Wilde of Grand Junction, CO; 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.



Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the St. Anthony 4th Ward Building, 507 West 200 North.



In lieu of sending flowers, please make a donation in her name to the American Cancer Association.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on July 5, 2019