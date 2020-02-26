|
Sharon Ilene McCafferty, 78, of Idaho Falls, died Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Sharon was born June 25, 1941 in Idaho Falls to Gene and Maxine Park Jones. They were later divorced. She also had a wonderful step-mother Glenna Jones. Sharon grew up and attended school in Idaho Falls. Sharon married Richard D. McCafferty, Dec. 4th, 1971 in Idaho Falls. Throughout her life Sharon lived in San Diego, CA; Denver, CO; Swan Valley and Idaho Falls. While living in Swan Valley she worked as a bar tender for many years and made many life long friends. Sharon was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary #576. She enjoyed camping, dirt bikes, and floating on the South Fork. Sharon was a beautiful woman who will be missed by many. Sharon is survived by her husband Richard McCafferty, of Idaho Falls; daughter Lori Dick (Jon) of Idaho Falls; 4 sisters, Dianne Foote of Idaho Falls, Micki Fitch (Larry) of Shelley, Jeane Layne (Mike) of South Weber, UT, and Gwen Covington (Keith) of Provo, UT; 2 brothers, David Jones (Raylene) of Syracuse, UT, Barry Jones (Kelly) of Heber City, UT; granddaughter, Janel Dick of Idaho Falls, and Shanon Nicholes (Jonny) of Idaho Falls; great-children, Violet of Idaho Falls, and Raynn of Idaho Falls; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. At her request No Services will be held. Cremation is under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First St. Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent online at wwww.coltrinmortuary.com
Published in Post Register on Feb. 26, 2020