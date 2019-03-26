Resources More Obituaries for Sharon McClellan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sharon McClellan

1939 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Sharon Darlene Poole McClellan was born September 7, 1939 in Menan, Idaho and passed away March 25, 2019 in Ogden Utah. Her loving parents were John Ralston and Ellen Billman Poole. She has a brother, Douglas Ralston (Aldene) Poole and a sister, Hellen Kaye (Ronnie, deceased) Merrill.



She married Ronald G Wilcock on June 21, 1957. To this union was born two daughters, Ronna Lucia (Brent) Larsen and Robina Darlene Scharman. They divorced and she married Bruce W. McClellan on August 19, 1961. To this union was born a son, Mark Wilson McClellan and Janet Kaye McClellan Zidon. They also divorced.



She has been blessed with 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren with one more coming in May. She was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, one grandchild and 1 great-grandchild.



She was a stay at home mother until her children were raised in Salt Lake City, Utah. She then went on to become a UTA bus driver, which she dearly loved. She retired to live in her mother's home in Menan until her failing health took her to Ogden, Utah to be near her children.



She will be buried in the Annis Little Butte cemetery near her beloved parents. The family will greet loved ones and friends at a viewing Friday, March 29th at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 West Main Street, Rigby, Idaho, from 6:00 until 7:30 pm. There will be a graveside service at the cemetery Saturday, March 30th at 11:00 am. The family would like to thank the members of the Menan 1st and 2nd wards for their loving care and concern during the years our mother lived there.