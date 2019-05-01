Resources More Obituaries for Sharon Williams Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sharon Williams

1943 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Sharon Elizabeth Williams, 76, of Idaho Falls, Idaho passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Teton Post Acute Care & Rehab Facility. She was surrounded by her loving family after struggling with heart and kidney failure.



Sharon was born on January 8, 1943 in Golden, Colorado to John and Betty Gorman. She was involved in many activities in High School such as school government, sports, and she played the clarinet in band.



She met the love of her life, Lee Williams at a dance school and they married September 1, 1962 in Colorado.



Sharon was involved in a variety of organizations and clubs including being a PTA President, Leader in Camp Fire Girls and Jobs Daughters, playing on a softball team, playing the clarinet in the Idaho Falls Symphony. She was an active member until December in the Collectible Doll Club of SE Idaho and the Antique Study Group.



Sharon retired after 30 years of nursing and became co-owner of Briarwood Cottage which designed quilt patterns.



Sharon loved people and is known for her generous heart, great sense of humor and love for life. She was positive and encouraged everyone to do and be their best. She was adventurous, creative, fun loving and she loved her family.



Sharon is survived by her husband Lee of 56 years; daughters Jodi (Dave) Thorsen, and Kristin (Edward) Wathen; son, Kirk (Kenna) Williams; 6 grandkids, 4 great-grandkids.



The family will have a reception at 2:00pm for family and friends at Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home, Friday, May 3, 2019.