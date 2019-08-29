|
Sharon Kay Wilson 77 Died peacefully at her home in Idaho Falls, ID on August 24, 2019.
She was born to Henry & Doris Gravely in Dillon, MT in on November 26, 1941. She graduated from Lima High School in 1959 with a graduating class of 16 students. She married Bob Wilson in 1959 and had 3 sons & they later divorced.
Mom grew up on the family's ranch in Dell, MT, she loved being out with her Dad & the horse & the cattle. In 1969 the family Ranch was sold & in 1971 She and her family moved to Idaho Falls where she could be again close to her Dad.
Mom's love for Horses & all animals was the script for her life. She was so proud of her son's both in the Rodeo & Horse show arena. Tragically in 1978 her oldest son Doug passed away & her world was broken. Sharon was so proud of her family & so proud of being a Grandmother & Great Grandmother. She started announcing horse shows as a favor & it quickly grew into a passion for many years.
Mom worked at the Post Register as a motor carrier for 22 years where it was more than just a job, this provided her with so many friends and guardian angels in her life.
Sharon was rough around the edges but had a heart of gold to the ones she loved, she lived a life that's full, but she did it her way.
Sharon is survived by her sons, Kent Wilson, Mark "Lisa" Wilson, 3 Grandchildren, Fawnia Whitmore (Shawn), Tyler Wilson, Morgan Wilson and 2 Great Grandchildren, Kenny Whitmore and Logan Whitmore
Sharon is proceeded in death by her parents Henry & Doris Gravely, her son Doug Wilson and her boys father Bob Wilson
There will be a Memorial at a later date.
The family would like to ask that in lieu of flower please send donations to the Bonneville County 4H Horse Council through the Bonneville County Extension.
Published in Post Register on Aug. 29, 2019