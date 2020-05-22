Or Copy this URL to Share

Sharri married Lester Lynn Scott, August 27, 1979 in Elko, Nevada. She had worked over her life Salt Lake City, Utah as a secretary for Plaster and Cement Masons and in Lewisville, Idaho for Fresh Pack. Her favorite job was as wife, mother, and grandmother.



With her husband Lynn, they belonged to the East Idaho Corvette Club. She loved flowers and gardening. This time of the year was her favorite as the new buds and flowers would begin to blossom. Her greatest loves were her grandchildren and her dog Bear who took care of her. She enjoyed the hobbies of fishing, decorating, and shopping.



Sharri is survived by her loving husband, Lynn Scott of Rigby, Idaho. Her children; Shawna Maria (Dennis) Berry of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Melissa Lynn Scott of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Josiah John Scott of Rigby, Idaho. Her grandchildren; Mathew Gordon Fadden, Zackary Austin Wild Berry, Dredan Dawson Summers, Kenzlee KaeLynn Patterson, Jerigan Joe Scott, and Tanner John Scott.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



A graveside service will be held in her honor, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery with Bishop Troy Thompson officiating.





