1955 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Shawna Lee Staggs, 64 of Rigby, Idaho, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at her home.



Shawna was born January 7, 1955 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Charles Ray Buchanan and Leola Whitney Buchanan. She was raised and attended schools in Idaho Falls, attended Whitter Elementary, Central Junior High and graduated from Skyline High School. She married Dennis Gene Staggs November 10, 1984 in Menan, Idaho.



Shawna loved dogs and served as secretary and treasurer of the Eagle Rock Kennel Club. She also enjoyed making crafts and jewelry. She also enjoyed sewing, camping and fishing.



She is survived by her husband, Dennis Staggs of Rigby, ID; daughter, Kristy (Jim) Fitterer of Colonial Beach, VA; sons, Derick Staggs of Rigby, ID, Shaun Jaramillo of Idaho Falls, ID; sisters, Karen Ingelstrom of Idaho Falls, ID, Mary (Nick) Lewis of Wapello, ID, Patricia Villalovos of Houston, TX, Pam LeVan of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Gary Champion of Rigby, Idaho and 5 grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sandra Buchanan and brother, Charles Buchanan.



A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 W. Main Street, Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com