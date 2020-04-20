|
|
|
Merlin Shayne Dedman, 84, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 18, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Shayne was born March 21, 1936, in Egin Bench, Idaho, to Neil Dedman and Elizabeth Campbell Dedman, though he was primarily raised by his aunts and uncles, particularly his aunt, Rose Smith. He earned his GED while in the military and also received his associate's degree in diesel mechanics from Eastern Idaho Technical College in Idaho Falls.
Shayne served in the military for 21 and a half years- 3 1/2 years in the Marines and 18 years in the Army. He achieved many awards while honorably serving, including the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Army Commendations Medal, United States Army Recruiter Badge, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Korea), Overseas Service Bars, and the Vietnamese Cross of Galiantry with Palm.
In 1958, he married DeEsta Hunsaker. They later divorced. On May 28, 1982, Shayne married Marilyn Rae Reeve Dedman in Elko, Nevada, and they made their home in Mackay, ID; Phoenix, AZ; Payson, AZ; and finally Idaho Falls. He was a devout Christian and loved the Lord Jesus Christ. In his free time, he was an avid golfer, proudly earning a hole-in-one. He loved the Seattle Seahawks and loved to fish and to restore cars; he once restored a 1921 Ford Model T, hauling the parts from Chester, Idaho, to Payson, Arizona, and piecing it back together there.
Shayne is survived by his loving wife; son, Shaun Dee Dedman of Idaho Falls, ID; daughters, Wynn Yvette Tinsley of Pittsburg, PA, Terri Rae (Paul) Gazdik of Idaho Falls, ID, Pamela Dawn (Craig) Swarts of Temecula, CA, and Jill Denise Wilson of Richland, WA; 11 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, one brother, and a great-grandson, Knox Zohn.
A memorial service will be at a later date, where Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Apr. 20, 2020