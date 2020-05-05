Sheri Lynn Millaway Downs passed away April 28, 2020. She was born December 9, 1968 in Provo, Utah. She is the daughter of Gary L. and Dorathy H. Millaway. She married the love of her life, W. Taylor Downs Jr. on August 16, 1997 in the Bountiful Temple and they enjoyed over 22 wonderful years together.
Sheri spent most of her life in Brigham City, graduating from Box Elder High School in 1998. She also spent 19 of her 22 years of marriage in Brigham City. She always considered it to be her home. The other 3 years together were spent in Pocatello and Blackfoot while Taylor completed his schooling.
She was incredibly kind and warm, and made friends with everyone that she came into contact with. She worked at Maddox for many years. Sheri loved animals, especially her cats and dog. She also loved the Utah Jazz and cheered proudly for them over the years. She had a special relationship with her nieces and nephews and pulled them in for hugs and selfies together at every opportunity. Above all, she had a wonderful and enduring love for Taylor, and she looked forward to eternity together.
Sheri is survived by her husband, Taylor Downs, her parents, Gary and Dorathy Millaway, two brothers, Michael (Kristy) Millaway, Brian Millaway, her sister Brooke M. Toone (Ryan), and her in-laws, Bill and Elaine Downs.
The family would like to thank all of Sheri's wonderful friends and extended family for the incredible display of love and well-wishes to the Millaway and Downs family, and especially to Taylor.
The viewing will be held Friday, May 8, 2020 from 9:00-10:30 am at the Myers Mortuary in Brigham City, Utah. A short service will be held afterwards in the mortuary chapel. Finally, a private family graveside service will be held at Brigham City Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Myers Mortuary 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City, UT.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com
Published in Post Register from May 5 to May 6, 2020.