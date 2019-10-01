|
|
|
Sherman Leroy Mecham, 78, of Firth Idaho passed away peacefully in his home with family present. He died from complications related to Vascular Dementia.
Sherm was born July 8, 1941 in Firth, Idaho to Hyrum Moroni and Mildred Vivian Paskett Mecham. He is the second of five children. He graduated from Firth High School in 1959 after which he attended Utah State where he played football. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Southern California Mission from 1960-1962. Upon his return he married the love of his life, June Butler on August 28, 1963. They were blessed with six children.
Sherman graduated from BYU and received his first teaching job in Terreton, Idaho. Not long after that he moved back to his beloved hometown of Firth, Idaho where he would teach middle school History, Social Studies, Health and Physical Education and Coach for a total of 33 years. Sherm developed a great love for the kids that he taught and coached, and tried to make the learning process a fun experience. He coached volleyball, football, and boys and girls basketball. Sherm taught the fundamentals of the sports he coached. He dearly loved his fellow teachers, and administrators of the Firth School District. He loved the kids he was able to teach and coach. He served on the Firth City Council, and enjoyed serving in the community where he was born and raised.
Sherman retired from teaching and coaching in 2003 and since that time he has been spending time serving others. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where he had many opportunities to serve with people he grew to love very much. He had many callings where he could serve the Lord. He happily served wherever he was called. Sherm and June served a mission in the Sacramento California mission from 2004-2005. They had a wonderful experience and developed a great love for those they served with.
Sherman will be most remembered for his fun personality and willingness to serve and help others.
Sherman was preceded in death by his father, Hyrum (d.12/22/94), and brother, Larry (d. 6/4/2004); a son-in-law (Paul Barnard 12/3/2001).
He is survived by his wife June, Firth; mother, Mildred, Firth; six children- Teresa Barnard Merrill (Brutch), Blackfoot, Audrey Saunders (Kyle), Providence, UT, Mike, Idaho Falls, Brian (Andrea), Ammon, Matthew (Kelli), Ammon, Jeffrey, Shelley, a sister, Marsha Tucker (John III), Firth, and two brothers, Phil (Nancy), Firth, and Steve (Darlene), Logan, UT; They have been blessed with 24 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Signature Hospice and the Basalt Ward for their kind and attentive care.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Firth Stake Center, 823 N 675 E in Basalt. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 PM at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 W Oak in Shelley, and Friday morning from 9:30 to 10:40 AM at the church. Burial will be in the Firth Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Oct. 1, 2019