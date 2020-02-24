|
Shirlene Ann Marler Lords, 84, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away February 18, 2020, in Nampa, Idaho. She was under the care of her loving family and Encompass Health & Hospice. The legacy she left is love and kindness.
She was born to Loran and Zella Marler on May 27, 1935, in Lima, Montana. She was raised in Lima until she was 17 years old when her father passed away and the family moved to Idaho Falls. She graduated from Idaho Falls High School, the first class to graduate from the brand-new high school, then attended Ricks College.
Shirlene met her sweetheart, Reed Lords, on a blind date and they were married and sealed on April 12, 1957, in the Idaho Falls Temple. The seven children they added to their family had the best mother in the world!
She worked at the Atomic Energy Commission for a few years, but her long-time career was providing in-home daycare. In her later years, she enjoyed working the election polls and her time as a volunteer at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where she served as the treasurer and president. She loved so many things, but to name a few - her family, Christmas, Independence Day, crocheting, reading, and playing cards with the ladies. She loved her children, grandchildren, and her great grandchildren - nobody ever left her presence without hugs and kisses.
Shirlene was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many Relief Society and Primary positions. She served an 18-month mission in Cabo Verde with her sweetheart where she learned to speak Portuguese.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Loran and Zella Marler; six brothers, Loran, Fay, George, Frank, Kenneth, and Bob; and one great grandson, Braylin Ostler. She is survived by her husband, Reed; her children, Colline Lords, Jay Lords (Dianna), Renae Lords (Scott DeLay), Paul Lords (Nancy), Darrell Lords (Lei), Nanette Reimer (Shannon), and Jonathan Lords (Jessica); her sisters, Helen Simper and Janet Woodbury; 26 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and all the children she babysat who call her Grandma.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Idaho Falls 9th Ward, 395 2nd Street, with Paul Lords officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30- 8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will follow at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery.
