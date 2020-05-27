Shirlene Alice Sargent, 84, a former resident of Shelley was called home to her Heavenly Father on May 25, 2020under the care of Life Care Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
She was born June 16, 1935 to Merrill R and Agnes E. Leavitt in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She attended schools in Shelley.
On July 26, 1951 she married William Dee Killian Sr. and had three sons, William Dee Killian Jr., David Eldon, and Dennis Merrill.
The couple moved to Prescott, Arizona in 1958 and made a life there until they divorced in 1981. Shirlene moved back to Shelley in 1983 where she met and married Gene Casper Sargent. They were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple.
After the passing of her husband in 1993 she remained in Shelley until 2017, when she moved in with her son Dee and daughter in law Brenda in Idaho Falls until her passing.
She was preceded in death by her son, Dennis, parents, two brothers, one sister, and three grandsons.
She is survived by two sons, William Dee (Brenda) Killian Jr., of Idaho Falls, David Killian, a sister, Marilyn (Neal) Gamble of Mesa, Arizona, 13 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild on the way.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Taylor Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday morning from 9:30 till 10:30 A.M. at Nalder Funeral Home (110 W Oak) in Shelley.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on May 27, 2020.