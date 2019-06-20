Services HAWKER FUNERAL HOME 132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE Blackfoot , ID 83221-3277 (208) 785-1320 For more information about Shirley Christensen Resources More Obituaries for Shirley Christensen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Shirley Christensen

1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Shirley Aleene Morton Christensen, 88, of Blackfoot, Idaho, passed away, Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the Gables of Shelley from causes incident to age.



Shirley Aleene Morton was born to Mary Irene and Glenn Marshall Morton on November 13, 1930 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She joined a family of five boys and one girl. The family moved to a farm that her father purchased on East River Road in Idaho Falls when Shirley was around two years old. The farm is now a part of Sage Lakes Golf Course. Her dad was an engineer for the Union Pacific Railroad. Her mom was a homemaker and midwife.



Shirley was a toe-headed-blonde baby that was teased and loved by her older brother, Don Morton. She loved animals from an early age, especially dogs and horses. She trained horses that her Dad bought from Bing Crosby's ranch in Nevada. She loved teaching them tricks and to bow so she could get on easily, as Shirley was short.



Shirley attended school in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. She and her best friend, Sharon Hjelm worked various jobs while sharing an apartment.



Glen and Shirley were married February 14, 1952 at her parent's home in Idaho Falls. They had a daughter, Glenda Allene, in November while living in American Falls. They moved to Pingree where they lived for 18 years. Their son, Steven Glen, was born in September, 1954. They lived in Sterling, Thomas, and later bought Glen's parents farm in Lavaside.



Shirley loved flowers, gardening, sewing, and raising animals. She was a 4-H leader for many years with Alden Judge for the Livestock Enterprise Club. Of course, she taught horse 4-H. She belonged to the Domestic Science Club in Springfield. She worked as a bookkeeper for Houghland Farms, Modern Mills in Rockford, and Grimm Growers in Blackfoot. She also worked for Josephson Potatoes, owned by their lifelong friends, Grace and Ernie.



Shirley was an avid fisherman and hunter along with her husband, Glen. They always camped with her brother, Don's family and later with Marva and Gaelord Jensen. They had some marvelous times with the Jensen kids. Gaelord, as Glen's best friend, could get them to go anywhere. They loved Meadow Lake, Chesterfield, the Blackfoot Reservoir, the Blackfoot River, as well as Spring and Birch Creek.



While in high school Shirley was inspired by art. She loved painting. She pursued this love throughout her life, which included water colors, oils, metalwork, ceramics, and of course, tole painting. She painted with a group of ladies in Blackfoot. They became her lifelong friends and a fun part of her life. Tole painting with them was a girl's day out for her.



Shirley was a devoted daughter to her mom and dad and took care of them always. There was always work to do; pick raspberries and apples, mow lawn, trim trees, and clean. She always made time for them and always took care of them. She was a member of the LDS Church where she served in the Relief Society and made many new friends. She had three grandsons, Ross, Jeff, and Klay Christiansen.



Glen passed away November 1, 2016 and her oldest grandson, Ross passed away a week before Glen. Shirley lived for the past three years at the Gables of Shelley. We would like to thank the Gables and Hands of Hope Hospice for her loving care.



Shirley is survived by her daughter, Glenda (Kent) Christiansen of Blackfoot; son, Steven Christensen of Blackfoot; brother, Don Morton of Rexburg; grandsons, Jeff (Rachel) Christiansen of Blackfoot and Klay Christiansen of Vancouver, WA; a special nephew who lived with them for a short time, Ron (Mischelle) Morton of Troy, MT; four sisters-in-law, Gerri Spooner, Karen Baden both of Blackfoot, Bonnie McInelly of Antioch, CA and Renee Hess of St. George, UT; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Glen Christensen; grandson, Ross Christiansen; her parents; sister, Mary Pujol; brothers, Glenn, Rowland, Art, and Ray Morton; three sisters-in-law, Joan Morton, Norma Mitchell, Rosie Christensen; brothers-in-law, Alden and Dell Christensen; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave in Blackfoot. Family will meet with friends from 11:30-1:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at: www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Bingham County Humane Society, P.O. Box 385 Blackfoot, ID 83221 or through Hawker Funeral Home. Published in Post Register on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries